Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (BBRG) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of...
Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. - Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Barish expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter.
