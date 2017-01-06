Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (BB...

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (BBRG) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. - Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Barish expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... 15 hr BDS 2
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% 16 hr PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec 20 Dara 1
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
News Infosys CEO Shibulal turns a real estate tycoon (Jun '14) Sep '16 Coksucker 4
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,118 • Total comments across all topics: 277,682,059

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC