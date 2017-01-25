Avid Wins Two Prestigious TEC Awards ...

Avid Wins Two Prestigious TEC Awards at the 2017 NAMM Show

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Dock, part of Avid's industry leading Artist Suite, are recognized as two of the industry's most accomplished technical innovations BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 25, 2017 -- AvidA today announced that it won two technical achievement awards at the 32nd Annual NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards. Presented at the 2017 NAMM Show in Anaheim, California on January 21, the awards celebrated the best in pro audio and sound recording, with 180 nominees vying for 31 technical and creative awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan 16 South 1
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Jan 11 yidfellas v USA 3
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan 6 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec '16 Dara 1
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,522 • Total comments across all topics: 278,267,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC