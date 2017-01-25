Avid Wins Two Prestigious TEC Awards at the 2017 NAMM Show
Dock, part of Avid's industry leading Artist Suite, are recognized as two of the industry's most accomplished technical innovations BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 25, 2017 -- AvidA today announced that it won two technical achievement awards at the 32nd Annual NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards. Presented at the 2017 NAMM Show in Anaheim, California on January 21, the awards celebrated the best in pro audio and sound recording, with 180 nominees vying for 31 technical and creative awards.
