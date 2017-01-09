Avid to Present at Needham Growth Conference
AvidA , a leading provider of digital media technologies for media organizations and independent professionals, announced today that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Louis Hernandez, Jr. and Brian E. Agle, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on January 11th, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. ET. The presentation will be available via live webcast at ir.avid.com and via replay from the same links beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation.
