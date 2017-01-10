Avid and Al Jazeera Sign Global Enterprise Agreement and Announce Cloud-based Newsroom Project
AvidA today announced that it has signed a major framework agreement with Al Jazeera Media Network including a Global Services Agreement and Global Product Call-off Agreement. These agreements further cement the companies' ongoing strategic relationship and enhances Al Jazeera's significant investment in Avid's comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and optimize media for its end-to-end news production infrastructure around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 6
|BDS
|2
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec 20
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Infosys CEO Shibulal turns a real estate tycoon (Jun '14)
|Sep '16
|Coksucker
|4
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC