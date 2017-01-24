Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 11
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC