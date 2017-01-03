Asure Software Closes Three Strategic Acquisitions and Provides 2017 Financial Guidance

Asure Software, Inc. , a leading provider of Human Capital Management and Digital Workplace software, has closed three strategic acquisitions and provided financial guidance for fiscal 2017. On January 1, 2017, Asure Software closed three strategic acquisitions: Personnel Management Systems, Inc. , a leading provider of outsourced HR solutions, Corporate Payroll, Inc. , a leading provider of payroll services in Ohio, and Payroll Specialties NW, Inc. , a leading provider of payroll services in Oregon.

