Are you safeguarding your data? Tech leaders talk digital privacy
Security experts speak at a panel hosted by the National Cyber Security Alliance on Data Privacy Day at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Among the panelists in this early morning session are Eric Davis of LifeLock, Denelle Dixon-Thayer of Mozilla, Tony Aquila of Solera Holdings, Michelle Dennedy of Cisco, and Jules Polonetsky of the Future of Privacy Forum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 11
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC