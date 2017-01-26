Are you safeguarding your data? Tech ...

Are you safeguarding your data? Tech leaders talk digital privacy

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Security experts speak at a panel hosted by the National Cyber Security Alliance on Data Privacy Day at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Among the panelists in this early morning session are Eric Davis of LifeLock, Denelle Dixon-Thayer of Mozilla, Tony Aquila of Solera Holdings, Michelle Dennedy of Cisco, and Jules Polonetsky of the Future of Privacy Forum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan 16 South 1
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Jan 11 yidfellas v USA 3
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan 6 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec '16 Dara 1
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,291,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC