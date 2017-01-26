Amdocs Limited (DOX) Stake Raised by Aperio Group LLC
Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Amdocs Limited by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,516 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 120,844 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 11
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC