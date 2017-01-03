Allscripts announces record fourth qu...

Allscripts announces record fourth quarter bookings and strong finish to 2016

The company anticipates consolidated bookings for the fourth quarter of 2016 to exceed $400 million, a fourth-quarter record. This result implies annual bookings growth of over 17 percent.

