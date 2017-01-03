Agency orders TransUnion, Equifax to ...

Agency orders TransUnion, Equifax to pay $23M for false ads

Federal regulators have ordered credit-reporting agencies TransUnion and Equifax to pay about $23 million for falsely advertising that the credit scores they sell consumers are the same ones lenders use to make credit decisions. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced Tuesday that TransUnion and Equifax must pay fines totalling $5.5 million and return about $17.6 million to wronged consumers.

