Abbott tops 4Q profit forecasts, falls short on revenue
Abbott Laboratories shares fell slightly after it reported earnings that beat Wall Street expectations, but fell short of revenue projections due to slower sales of nutritional products and a strong dollar. The company said sales of nutritional products fell 3.7 percent compared to the same period last year and were down more than 1 percent year-over-year.
