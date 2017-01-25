Abbott tops 4Q profit forecasts, fall...

Abbott tops 4Q profit forecasts, falls short on revenue

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Abbott Laboratories shares fell slightly after it reported earnings that beat Wall Street expectations, but fell short of revenue projections due to slower sales of nutritional products and a strong dollar. The company said sales of nutritional products fell 3.7 percent compared to the same period last year and were down more than 1 percent year-over-year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan 16 South 1
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Jan 11 yidfellas v USA 3
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan 6 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec '16 Dara 1
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,732 • Total comments across all topics: 278,250,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC