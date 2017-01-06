Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Boug...

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Bought by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,712 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period.

