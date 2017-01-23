14 Degrees Quenches Thirst for Growth with Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc. today announced that 14 Degrees, the distributor arm of Rathbone Wine Group, one of Australia's leading producers of premium quality wines, has completed a successful implementation of Manhattan's warehouse and distribution management solution Manhattan SCALEa . The deployment is part of a business transformation project designed to deliver an enhanced service experience for 14 Degrees' customers and to drive continued business growth.
