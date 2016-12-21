Glassdoor, the employer review site, has released its annual "Best Places to Work" list for 2017 , and while there are some familiar names -- Facebook, Google, LinkedIn -- companies like fast-food restaurant In-N-Out and household brands like Clorox and Nestle Purina Pet Care are making a strong showing in the top 20. What makes a company a "Best Place to Work"? Though there's a diverse group of organizations represented on the list, there are a few common themes, says Allison Berry, public relations specialist at Glassdoor .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Network World.