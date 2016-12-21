VMware Obtains Another SDN Option wit...

VMware Obtains Another SDN Option with PLUMgrid Buy

PLUMgrid is a natural for VMware, because the Palo Alto-based company is investing heavily in network virtualization, security and OpenStack IP. A VMware spokesman said the deal closed Dec. 16, SDxCentral reported Dec. 19. No information was disclosed regarding a purchase price.

Read more at CNet News.

