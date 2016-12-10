Ultimate Software Earns Top Marks in 2017 Corporate Equality Index
Ultimate Software joins the ranks of 517 major U.S. businesses which also earned top marks this year. "As a 'People First' company, we strive to create a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of the family at home, work and in every community," said Vivian Maza, chief people officer at Ultimate.
