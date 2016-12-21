The MIT blackjack prodigy who inspire...

The MIT blackjack prodigy who inspired the movie - 21'...

Thursday Dec 22

Allego's CEO Yuchun Lee is probably better known for being part of the infamous MIT blackjack team that inspired the movie "21." his first startup, a marketing software maker Unica, public in 2005, before selling it to IBM for about $500 million in 2010.

Chicago, IL

