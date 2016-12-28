The 10 Top Nasdaq Stocks of 2016

The 10 Top Nasdaq Stocks of 2016

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Money Morning

The Nasdaq has climbed to a record high in 2016 - with the top Nasdaq stocks by share-price gains soaring as high as 1,074%! The Nasdaq is up 11.5% so far in 2016 to 5,438. It hit its record high of 5,487 on Dec. 27. While 11.5% is healthy - at about double the 5.7% Nasdaq gain for 2015 - it's nothing compared to how much these Nasdaq-listed companies saw their shares rise this year We put together the top 10 Nasdaq stocks by share-price gains for 2016 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Money Morning.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec 20 Dara 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Dec 2 zionist swamp 2
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Oct '16 PULTE is a RICO 1
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
News Infosys CEO Shibulal turns a real estate tycoon (Jun '14) Sep '16 Coksucker 4
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,809 • Total comments across all topics: 277,425,850

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC