The 10 Top Nasdaq Stocks of 2016

The Nasdaq has climbed to a record high in 2016 - with the top Nasdaq stocks by share-price gains soaring as high as 1,074%! The Nasdaq is up 11.5% so far in 2016 to 5,438. It hit its record high of 5,487 on Dec. 27. While 11.5% is healthy - at about double the 5.7% Nasdaq gain for 2015 - it's nothing compared to how much these Nasdaq-listed companies saw their shares rise this year We put together the top 10 Nasdaq stocks by share-price gains for 2016 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Money Morning.