Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Stratasys, Ltd. has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

