Police searching for teens accused of robbing M&T Bank
Police searching for teens accused of robbing M&T Bank Greencastle Police are searching for two teenage boys accused of using guns to rob a bank. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2iAVx4E At about 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 23, the two boys, ages 13 and 14-years-old, entered M&T Bank, 643 E. Baltimore St., brandished two guns and robbed the tellers, the report shows.
