Mitek to Present at 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 10, 2017

Mitek , a global leader in mobile capture and identity verification software solutions, has been invited to present at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference being held on January 10-12, 2017 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York. Mitek's CFO Russ Clark is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 10 at 9:20 AM Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

