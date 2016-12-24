Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. ...

Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Insider Sells 1,426 Shares of Stock

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Verint Systems Inc. insider Peter Fante sold 1,426 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $49,824.44.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec 20 Dara 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Dec 2 zionist swamp 2
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Oct '16 PULTE is a RICO 1
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
News Infosys CEO Shibulal turns a real estate tycoon (Jun '14) Sep '16 Coksucker 4
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,215 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,023

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC