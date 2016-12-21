Ingredion to Acquire Tic Gums; Expand...

Ingredion to Acquire Tic Gums; Expands Ingredion's Customer Base,...

Ingredion Incorporated , a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, announced today that it has entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of TIC Gums Incorporated, a privately held, U.S.-based company that provides advanced texture systems to the food and beverage industry. Its expertise with gum-based texturizers complements Ingredion's expertise in starch technology, opening the door to new texture solutions for today's food formulations.

Chicago, IL

