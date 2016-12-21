'Held hostage': Dealer's battle with ...

'Held hostage': Dealer's battle with software giants escalates

Read more: Automotive News

A Tennessee dealer has taken his gripes with the data security policies of major software providers CDK Global and Reynolds and Reynolds directly to the National Automobile Dealers Association. The dealership management system giants, which control around 70 percent of the DMS market, have caused a stir among dealerships and vendors in recent years by charging third-party vendors for access to the consumer data needed to run their systems.

