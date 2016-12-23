Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (forty) Declares Semiannual Dividend of $0.34
Formula Systems Ltd. declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, January 19th.
