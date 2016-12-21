Feds set conditions for movie theater...

Feds set conditions for movie theater chain merger

The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it will require AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. to divest theaters in 15 local markets, sell off most of its holdings and relinquish all of its governance rights in National Cinemedia LLC , and transfer 24 theaters with a total of 384 screens to the network of Screenvision LLC in order to complete its $1.2 billion acquisition of Carmike Cinemas Inc. The Justice Department's Antitrust Division filed a civil antitrust lawsuit Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to block the proposed acquisition. At the same time, the department filed a proposed settlement that, if approved by the court, would resolve the competitive harm alleged in the lawsuit.

