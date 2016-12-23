Descartes Acquires Datamyne

Descartes Systems Group , the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce via the Global Logistics Network , announced that it has acquired Datamyne, a leading provider of cloud-based trade data content solutions for customers to analyze import and export trade activity. Datamyne, primarily operating in the U.S. and South America, collects, cleanses and commercializes logistics trade data from over 50 nations across 5 continents, including key markets in North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, and the European Union.

