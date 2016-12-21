Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
** Japanese electronic parts maker TDK Corp said it had agreed to buy InvenSense Inc, a U.S. chip maker that produces motion sensors for Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co, for $1.33 billion. ** Buyout firm TPG Capital LP has agreed to acquire Mediware Information Systems Inc, a healthcare technology company, from another private equity firm, Thoma Bravo LLC. ** Japan's JERA Co, a fuel joint venture of Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power, said it has finalised terms of its previously agreed deal to take over the coal and freight trading business of French state-controlled utility EDF.
