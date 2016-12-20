Court officials blame software for wrongful arrests, other legal mishaps
Wrongful arrests, delayed prison releases and other legal mishaps have been caused by inaccurate records processed by a new court management software system installed in Alameda County, Calif., court officials say. It's gotten so bad that the public defender's office filed a motion last month for the county court to immediately fix the problems caused by the county court's software system, called Odyssey Case Manager, or scrap the system completely.
