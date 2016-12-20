Court officials blame software for wr...

Court officials blame software for wrongful arrests, other legal mishaps

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Washington Post

Wrongful arrests, delayed prison releases and other legal mishaps have been caused by inaccurate records processed by a new court management software system installed in Alameda County, Calif., court officials say. It's gotten so bad that the public defender's office filed a motion last month for the county court to immediately fix the problems caused by the county court's software system, called Odyssey Case Manager, or scrap the system completely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Tue Dara 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Dec 2 zionist swamp 2
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Oct '16 PULTE is a RICO 1
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
News Infosys CEO Shibulal turns a real estate tycoon (Jun '14) Sep '16 Coksucker 4
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,252,831

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC