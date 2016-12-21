BRIEF-Pluristem, Innovative Medical Management agree to extend time...
Festive cheer was in short supply with some of the same worries that broug SAO PAULO, Dec 23 Consumer confidence in Brazil dropped in December for a second month and hit its lowest since June, a private survey showed on Friday, as hopes of a quicker exit from recession under President Michel Temer were frustrated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec 20
|Dara
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Dec 2
|zionist swamp
|2
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Oct '16
|PULTE is a RICO
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Infosys CEO Shibulal turns a real estate tycoon (Jun '14)
|Sep '16
|Coksucker
|4
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC