BlackRock Inc. Has $7,621,000 Positio...

BlackRock Inc. Has $7,621,000 Position in Vectren Corporation

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vectren Corporation by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 151,822 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec 20 Dara 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Dec 2 zionist swamp 2
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Oct '16 PULTE is a RICO 1
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
News Infosys CEO Shibulal turns a real estate tycoon (Jun '14) Sep '16 Coksucker 4
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,368 • Total comments across all topics: 277,480,877

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC