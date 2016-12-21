ATM deployers wait for notes, only 40...

ATM deployers wait for notes, only 40 per cent machines have cash

12 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Fifty days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation policy, an acute shortage of currency persists at ATMs across the country with only 35-40 per cent of the 2.2 lakh machines dispensing cash, according to leading deployers. According to Ramaswamy Venkatachalam, managing director, India and South Asia of Fidelity Information Services , a banking and payments technology provider, banks are still not able to provide the "full cash requirement" for running ATMs on a 24 7 basis.

