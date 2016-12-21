ATM deployers wait for notes, only 40 per cent machines have cash
Fifty days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation policy, an acute shortage of currency persists at ATMs across the country with only 35-40 per cent of the 2.2 lakh machines dispensing cash, according to leading deployers. According to Ramaswamy Venkatachalam, managing director, India and South Asia of Fidelity Information Services , a banking and payments technology provider, banks are still not able to provide the "full cash requirement" for running ATMs on a 24 7 basis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec 20
|Dara
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Dec 2
|zionist swamp
|2
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Oct '16
|PULTE is a RICO
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Infosys CEO Shibulal turns a real estate tycoon (Jun '14)
|Sep '16
|Coksucker
|4
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC