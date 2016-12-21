ATM deployers wait for notes, only 40 per cent machines have cash

Fifty days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation policy, an acute shortage of currency persists at ATMs across the country with only 35-40 per cent of the 2.2 lakh machines dispensing cash, according to leading deployers. According to Ramaswamy Venkatachalam, managing director, India and South Asia of Fidelity Information Services , a banking and payments technology provider, banks are still not able to provide the "full cash requirement" for running ATMs on a 24 7 basis.

