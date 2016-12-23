Armed robbers strike Greencastle bank
Armed robbers strike Greencastle bank There was an armed robbery of the M&T Bank in Greencastle around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2ioXSiS GREENCASTLE - Little is known so far about a reported armed robbery of the M&T Bank, 643 E. Baltimore St., Greencastle, around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. Witnesses told police there were two men, both wearing gloves.
