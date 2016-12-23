Armed robbers strike Greencastle bank

Armed robbers strike Greencastle bank

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Armed robbers strike Greencastle bank There was an armed robbery of the M&T Bank in Greencastle around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2ioXSiS GREENCASTLE - Little is known so far about a reported armed robbery of the M&T Bank, 643 E. Baltimore St., Greencastle, around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. Witnesses told police there were two men, both wearing gloves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec 20 Dara 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Dec 2 zionist swamp 2
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Oct '16 PULTE is a RICO 1
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
News Infosys CEO Shibulal turns a real estate tycoon (Jun '14) Sep '16 Coksucker 4
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,264 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,012

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC