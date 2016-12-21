Almost 90% of customers say interaction affects brand lotalty

Customers expect to be able to contact brands via social media, with nine out of 10 claiming availability of a brand through their preferred social channel has an impact on their retailer loyalty Almost 90% of customers say the availability of a brand through their preferred communications channel will impact their customer loyalty. Research by customer engagement firm Interactive Intelligence found that 87% of consumers claim their brand loyalty is affected by whether or not a brand will respond via their preferred social media or communications channel, and 79% say they will use a different retailer if they receive a slow response from customer service.

