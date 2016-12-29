Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2,074,000 Position in Oracle Corp.
Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corp. by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,785 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period.
