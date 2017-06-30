Who took prison riot video?

Justice and Correctional Services officials were on Monday scratching their heads about the identity of the person who captured on cellphone Sunday's brawl between inmates and warders at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria. Initial reports stated the footage was taken by an inmate, but departmental spokesperson Logan Maistry refused to speculate, saying this would form part of the investigation.

