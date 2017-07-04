Landauer, Inc. (LDR) Position Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP
First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Landauer, Inc. by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|156
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar '17
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC