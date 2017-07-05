Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) Upgr...

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Lakeland Industries traded up 2.40% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.95.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07) May '17 Cordwainer Trout 156
News Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08) Apr '17 Redneck West Virg... 129
News Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev... Mar '17 Yes some White De... 1
News Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Jackson 12
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 8
News Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10) Sep '16 Tutina 32
News OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fred 1
See all Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,221 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC