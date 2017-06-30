Fairview School closer to being restored, preserved
After years of fund raising and efforts to preserve a piece of the past, Fairview School , a school building and small campus that once was the only place to educate African American children in the area, has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Joyce Perdue-Smith , CEO of the Fairview-E.S. Brown Heritage Corporation was ecstatic when she got the news and said it came after at least three years of hard work and lobbying.
