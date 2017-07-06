.com | Oscar Pistorius marks 1 year in prison with a 'positive attitude'
Pistorius is classified as a group A medium inmate because he has shown ongoing good behaviour and participates is a variety of rehabilitation programmes. Nxumalo did not want to elaborate on which rehabilitation programmes Pistorius participates in, but said it takes place within the jail.
