.com | Justice minister admits huge backlog of parole cases
Advocate Michael Masutha, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, has admitted that there is a huge backlog in consideration of lifers for parole. He said "the combined lack of reports from social workers and psychologists" as well as "outstanding restorative justice interventions" were the main reasons why submission of inmate profiles to parole boards are delayed, GroundUp reported.
