UPDATE 1-Mozambique creditors: government not bound by loan guarantees
Holders of Mozambique's sovereign dollar bonds said on Thursday the government had no reason to honour guarantees on loans given to state-owned firms, which they said should be liquidated to clean up government finances. Debt-ridden Mozambique released on Saturday a forensic audit report into $2 billion worth of loans made to tuna fishing company EMATUM, security firm Proindicus and Mozambique Asset Management .
