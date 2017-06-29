UPDATE 1-Mozambique creditors: govern...

UPDATE 1-Mozambique creditors: government not bound by loan guarantees

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Holders of Mozambique's sovereign dollar bonds said on Thursday the government had no reason to honour guarantees on loans given to state-owned firms, which they said should be liquidated to clean up government finances. Debt-ridden Mozambique released on Saturday a forensic audit report into $2 billion worth of loans made to tuna fishing company EMATUM, security firm Proindicus and Mozambique Asset Management .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07) May '17 Cordwainer Trout 156
News Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08) Apr '17 Redneck West Virg... 129
News Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev... Mar '17 Yes some White De... 1
News Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Jackson 12
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 8
News Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10) Sep '16 Tutina 32
News OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fred 1
See all Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,525 • Total comments across all topics: 282,135,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC