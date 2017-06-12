United Technologies Increases Quarterly Dividend 6.1%
United Technologies Corp. announced a 6.1% increase to its quarterly dividend to 70 cents per share effective July 5. The dividend will be payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 18. "Today's announcement to increase our dividend reflects our ongoing commitment to remain disciplined in our capital allocation and deliver value to shareowners through our long-term growth strategy" said UTC CEO Greg Hayes. Beware Tesla fanboys: Tesla burning money, but shareholders are the likely ones to blister and feel the pain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|3 hr
|Virginia tech
|58
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|156
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar '17
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC