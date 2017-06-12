United Technologies Increases Quarterly Dividend 6.1%

United Technologies Corp. announced a 6.1% increase to its quarterly dividend to 70 cents per share effective July 5. The dividend will be payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 18. "Today's announcement to increase our dividend reflects our ongoing commitment to remain disciplined in our capital allocation and deliver value to shareowners through our long-term growth strategy" said UTC CEO Greg Hayes. Beware Tesla fanboys: Tesla burning money, but shareholders are the likely ones to blister and feel the pain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.