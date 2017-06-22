United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "United Technologies outperformed the Zacks categorized Diversified Operations industry in the last three months. Management also reaffirmed its guidance for 2017 on favorable growth dynamics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|Jun 18
|Zone3
|70
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|156
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar '17
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC