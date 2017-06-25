United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC
Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 763,865 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|156
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar '17
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC