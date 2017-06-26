Swiss National Bank Has $1,767,000 Po...

Swiss National Bank Has $1,767,000 Position in InvenSense Inc

Swiss National Bank continued to hold its stake in shares of InvenSense Inc during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 139,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock at the end of the first quarter.

