Strike ends, unions sealed agreement with Volkswagen

39 min ago

R: Volkswagen Slovakia board member for HR, Eric Reuting, chair of the board Ralf Sacht, and board member for finances, Jens Kellerbach, at press briefing after strike, June 26 After more than 10 hours of negotiations on Sunday, June 25, the Modern Unions Volkswagen agreed on a new collective contract with the employer - one of the biggest in Slovakia - the Sme daily wrote. The crucial point was the salaries, which will be increased by 14.12 percent in total in three phases.

Chicago, IL

