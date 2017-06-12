Scabies outbreak spreads to mena s jail; Lawsuit filed against contractor
The scabies outbreak that affected dozens of female inmates at a Nashville jail has spread to inmates at the nearby men's facility. Metro Public Health Department officials say at least two new scabies cases were reported Monday morning at the men's facility run by private contractor CoreCivic.
