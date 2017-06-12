Safran shareholders approve plan to b...

Safran shareholders approve plan to buy Zodiac Aerospace

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Shareholders in Safran on Thursday backed resolutions that will free the French aero engine maker to pursue an agreed takeover of parts maker Zodiac . The planned merger would create the world's third-largest aerospace supplier after U.S companies United Technologies and General Electric.

