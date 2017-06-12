Safran shareholders approve plan to buy Zodiac Aerospace
Shareholders in Safran on Thursday backed resolutions that will free the French aero engine maker to pursue an agreed takeover of parts maker Zodiac . The planned merger would create the world's third-largest aerospace supplier after U.S companies United Technologies and General Electric.
