Proposed Tax Abatement For East Hartford Retail Project On Hold
A public hearing scheduled for Tuesday on proposed tax breaks for the planned Rentschler Field retail development has been postponed, town officials said Monday. "Outstanding issues" between United Technologies Corp. and the developer, The Horizon Group, "will prevent this abatement from moving forward tomorrow evening," Mayor Marcia Leclerc said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
